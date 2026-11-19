Share Follow GOAL on Google

Erling Haaland has fully embraced his reputation as Manchester City's resident Viking, revealing exactly how he would cast himself in a cinematic tribute to his Norse roots. The Norwegian marksman, who has terrorised Premier League defences since his arrival, opened up about his off-pitch personality and his evolving role as a leader within Enzo Maresca's squad.

Advertisement

Viking ambitions and Hollywood dreams

Haaland has never shied away from his Norwegian heritage, often being likened to a Norse warrior due to his imposing physical stature and ruthless finishing. In a light-hearted moment during a recent club media appearance, the forward leaned further into this persona by describing his ideal cinematic role. "If I would create a Viking film and have a main character, I think I would put myself in with long hair," he said to the official Manchester City podcast.

Despite his status as one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet, the towering No.9 remains notably humble and grounded. He credits the welcoming atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium for his seamless transition into English football, noting that the club's culture allows players to relax when they are away from the high-pressure environment of the pitch.

Haaland emphasised that while intensity is mandatory during training and matches, maintaining a sense of humour and not taking oneself too seriously in the dressing room has been a vital component of the team's sustained success over recent campaigns.

Stepping up as a City leader

Now in his fifth season with the reigning Premier League champions, Haaland has transitioned from a new arrival to one of the most senior figures in the squad. This shift in status has coincided with a significant milestone in his personal life, which he believes has naturally enhanced his leadership qualities within the group. "I’m a father now and it’s a natural thing for me to take more responsibility. Everyone is a leader in their own way. I’ve always tried to be a leader in my own way, too," the striker explained during the latest Manchester City podcast.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Norwegian international recalled his own early days at Man City, suggesting that the fastest way to build chemistry with teammates is through consistent game time, stating: "I think that’s why I felt at home at City so quickly because of how nice people were to me and didn’t take themselves too seriously - on the pitch is different, of course - but off the pitch, enjoy yourself and have a laugh whenever you can."

Related Topics

Haaland admitted: "Time has gone so fast and I’m in my fifth season already at City - and now I’m one of the guys who has been here the longest - that’s the scary part of having a football career."

European glory and Champions League obsession

Haaland's connection with the Champions League remains one of the defining narratives of his career, a competition he has adored since his childhood in Norway. He reflected on the unique atmosphere of European nights, saying: "There’s always been something special about that trophy - the games under the floodlights and the matches between the best teams in Europe. I used to watch it as a kid - and get sent to bed at half-time by my parents because it was too late!"

Advertisement

"My goal against Dortmund is my favourite and I agree, I don’t know how I did it! I remember afterwards, Pep said I’d ruined John Stones' moment because he'd scored a fantastic goal just before I did," Haaland concluded.