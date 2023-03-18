'Erling Haaland will have a problem in the future' - Pep Guardiola worries about pressure on Man City striker

Pep Guardiola warned that Manchester City star Erling Haaland will face the problem of being expected to score at least three goals every game.

Striker scored three against Burnley

Now has eight goals in two matches

Guardiola warns expectations will be huge

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has scored eight goals in his last two matches, having struck five times in the Champions League against RB Leipzig in midweek before firing in three as his side beat Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The striker's incredible form could come back to haunt him, though, as Guardiola says he will be the victim of great expectations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This guy will have a problem in the future, people will expect him to score three or four goals in each game and this isn't going to happen," the City coach said at a press conference. "I know him, he doesn't care, he's so positive in his life so optimistic, never complain, always looks out for himself It was incredible he scored nine goals, he's an incredible threat, a power, his joy of life is always positive, optimistic, that helps."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Norway international now has 42 goals in all competitions, making just 37 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has now scored six hat-tricks in all competitions this season. That is more than every other Premier League player combined.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Guardiola will be hoping Haaland can continue his excellent scoring form when his side meet Liverpool on April 1.