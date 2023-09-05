Erling Haaland's replacement? Man City to target £120m-rated Evan Ferguson as long-term successor for Norwegian superstar

Manchester City are reportedly targeting £120 million ($150m) rated Evan Ferguson as long-term successor for Erling Haaland.

Manchester City monitoring Evan Ferguson

Striker has been impressive in Premier League

Haaland remains Real Madrid's long-term target

WHAT HAPPENED? According to inews, City, along with other elite clubs, are closely observing the emergence of Brighton's 18-year-old talent. His remarkable performances at Amex Stadium, especially after the hat-trick against Newcastle United, have attracted the attention of European elites.

Although City want to extend Haaland beyond 2027, they are well aware of Real Madrid's interest in the player and hence view Ferguson as part of their succession plan. Meanwhile, having both Haaland and Ferguson in their ranks would make them further formidable and to make it come to fruition they want to lay the groundwork for the deal well in advance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While they successfully acquired Josko Gvardiol, a generational talent in central defence, and made early additions like Mateo Kovacic and exciting prospect Jeremy Doku for £55.5 million, questions have been raised about the flexibility and lessons to be learned in their recruitment system after missing out on Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham. After missing out on their top targets they had to settle for Wolves' Mattheus Nunes on deadline day.

WHAT NEXT? City might have to dig deep in their pockets as Ferguson could be valued at £150 million ($189m) in the future by Brighton, especially if he continues his explosive form in the entire 2023-24 season.