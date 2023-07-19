WATCH: 'There he is!' - Erling Haaland's hilarious welcome for Jack Grealish - who shows appreciation for striker's new hairstyle on Man City return

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland greeted Jack Grealish in a hilarious manner as pre-season training got underway for the treble winners.

City won the treble in 2022-23

Haaland and Grealish central to success

City's first pre-season game is on July 26

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo's bromance continued to blossom as Haaland greeted his team-mate upon his return to pre-season training in silly accent, shouting: "There he is!" to the City No.10. Grealish then remarked on the Norwegian's new hairstyle, confessing that he 'loved Haaland's barnet'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland smashed in 52 goals in 53 games for City in all competitions last season, while Grealish provided 11 assists. Both men will be two of Pep Guardiola's key players going into 2023-24.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? The pressure is now on City to retain all the trophies they won last season. Considering their squad and the resources at Guardiola's disposal, it wouldn't be a surprise if they managed to repeat the feat in 2023-24.