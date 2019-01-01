Erisa Ssekisambu and Dennis Oliech shine as Gor Mahia compound Mount's Kenya United woes

Gor Mahia will next face off with New Star in the return leg of the Caf completion away in Cameroon

Dennis Oliech came off the bench to score his second goal in three matches while Erisa Ssekisambu hit a hat trick in Gor Mahia's 4-1 win over Mount Kenya United.

Oliech scored his second KPL goal, barley 25 minutes after he came off in a win that left Mount Kenya rooted at the base of the log as the financially crippled side still waits for their first win heading into week eight this weekend.

Mount Kenya United's best performances are the two draws picked against Kariobngi Sharks and Vihiga United. Gor Mahia, in the meantime, made it two wins in two games as K’Ogalo now take their point tally to 13, just four adrift of league leaders Mathare United.

Ugandan Ssekisambu opened Gor Mahia’s account in the second minute as the defending champions dampen the spirit of a struggling Mount Kenya.

The match also saw just how frustrated Ephrem Guikan is at Gor Mahia after the Ivorian, for the second time running stormed out in frustration.

Guikan walked straight to the dressing room after he was substituted with Dennis Oliech taking his place. Last Sunday, Guikan stormed out of the team camp after he realized that his name was missing from the Matchday squad that played New Star in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff.

Oliech doubled K’Ogalo’s advantaged in the 62nd minute to hand Hassan Oktay a third consecutive win in all competitions. Oliech then turned the provided as Ssekisambu hit two more late in the second half.

Gor Mahia will next face off with New Star in the return leg of the Caf completion away in Cameroon.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia starting XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng, Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Shafik Batambuze, George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo, Francis Kahata, Francis Mustafa, Erisa Ssekisambu, Ephrem Guikan.