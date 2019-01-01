Eriksen won't get any stick from Tottenham fans if he joins Real Madrid - Bent

An ex-Spurs striker does not feel the Denmark superstar will receive a backlash from supporters if he decides to complete a move to Spain

Christian Eriksen will be able to leave and join without getting "any stick" from fans, according to Darren Bent.

The 27-year-old midfielder is expected to leave Spurs this summer after revealing he is ready "to try something new" , with his existing deal at the club due to expire in 2020.

Eriksen decided against extending his contract after reaching a sticking point in negotiations with the Lilywhites, and Madrid has been mooted as his most likely next destination.

The Spanish giants are expected to make a number of major signings while the market is open and the summer window may be the last chance for Tottenham to cash in on a prized asset who is set to become a free agent next year.

Since moving to north London from in 2013, Eriksen has racked up 277 appearances across all competitions for Spurs, establishing himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League.

Bent, who played for the club between 2007 and 2010, feels the international has earned the chance to further his career and thinks supporters will understand his final decision.

"No Spurs fan will look at Eriksen and give him any stick because he's been loyal to them and given them great service," Bent told Sky Sports . "The fans will let him go with open arms.

"He'd be a big loss but he'd fit the mould for Real Madrid really well.

"I don't know how much they are planning on spending because they've already spent £200m and they'd have to spend another £80-100m to get Eriksen.

"He kind of put it out there that he'd like to leave to go to Real Madrid or , but if he has to stay he will because of the backlash from the fans.

"He's 27 and he probably thinks that now is the right time to go."

The ex-Tottenham forward does not, however, believe his old club will be forced to sell Eriksen, as he added: "It's not going to be a foregone conclusion that he'll leave Spurs, because I know how they operate, and if it doesn't make sense for the football club then he won't be going anywhere.

"It's a catch-22. As a manager, you want to keep your best players at the football club but you've got to look ahead as well."

Bent also weighed in on the future of former Spurs team-mate Gareth Bale, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer.

He feels the Welshman could end up back in the Premier League after being deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane at Santiago Bernabeu.

"I can see him coming back [to ] but where is the difficulty," said Bent. "You look at Spurs and he knows the club, they're going in the right direction, a new stadium, brilliant manager, young team.

"He'll go to where suits him best and he'll have a number of options. When you look at the teams in the Premier League, it comes down to Tottenham and ."