Eriksen matches Beckham's Premier League record as Tottenham lose at Liverpool

The Dane set up Lucas Moura to equalise in the second half at Anfield before a late own-goal condemned Spurs to defeat

Christian Eriksen became just the second player to assist ten or more goals in four consecutive Premier League seasons during ’s 2-1 defeat to on Sunday.

The Dane hit a cross-shot that was gratefully tapped in by Lucas Moura at Anfield to equalize Roberto Firmino’s first-half goal for the Reds.

And Spurs looked set to hang on and seriously dent Liverpool’s title challenge until a last-minute own goal from Toby Alderweireld gifted the hosts victory.

Eriksen matches the record held by David Beckham who notched more than ten assists per season between 1997-8 and 2000-1, helping to three Premier League titles.

The league title has long since slipped out of Tottenham’s reach, with Mauricio Pochettino’s team having now taken only one point from their last five league games

Spurs haven’t won since beating 3-1 on 10 February, a result that left them well in touch with the league’s top two.

But defeat at Anfield leaves them in serious peril of missing out on qualification for next season, with arch-rivals set to move above them into third if they beat Newcastle on Monday.

And with a resurgent Manchester United also stringing wins together under new full-time boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pochettino urgently needs to arrest his team’s spiral or face a first full season at the club’s new stadium without Champions League football.

10 - Christian Eriksen is just the second player to assist 10+ Premier League goals in four successive seasons, after David Beckham between 1997-98 and 2000-01. Generosity. #LIVTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 31 de marzo de 2019

Eriksen has been widely tipped to leave White Hart Lane in the coming months, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season and little sign of the international being willing to commit his future to North London.

are reportedly keen on the former man, with returning boss Zinedine Zidane a known admirer.

Tottenham became the first Premier League club since the transfer window was introduced not to make a single signing during the summer of 2018, and there is doubt about the commitment of the team’s biggest stars whilst chairman Daniel Levy continues to exercise such caution over spending.

Spurs will finally move into their new ground when they face on Wednesday.