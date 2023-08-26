Erik ten Hag provides Raphael Varane injury update as Manchester United defender is taken off with 'complaints' against Nottingham Forest

Erik ten Hag revealed Raphael Varane was subbed off in the second half against Nottingham Forest after he complained of a discomfort.

Ten Hag reveals why he subbed Varane

Complained of a problem

Man Utd face Arsenal next in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender started alongside Lautaro Martinez in Manchester United's defence against Nottingham Forest but Ten Hag brought Victor Lindelof in place of Varane right after half-time.

Explaining his decision after the game, the manager revealed that the centre-back complained of a discomfort which prompted him to immediately rest the player as he did not want to take any chance ahead of the crucial Arsenal clash.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, Ten Hag said: "He had complaints. So we didn't want to risk him. We know we have Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, good replacements. So we don't take the risk, but what the complaint is and if it is really bad, we don't know. We have to wait."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils came back from a two-goal deficit to edge out Forest 3-2 in their third match of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes were on target to help the club bag the important three points.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag will hope that Varane's knock is not too serious and he returns to action next weekend when they face Arsenal in a crucial Premier League encounter.