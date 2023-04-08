Erik ten Hag 'relaxed' about Marcus Rashford's Man Utd future despite lack of contract breakthrough

Erik ten Hag is not concerned with the lack of movement surrounding a new contract for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United.

Rashford is Man United's top scorer this season

Attacker's contract expires in 2024

Ten Hag sees no reason to panic

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has been in fine form for Man Utd this season, scoring 27 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils. The attacker's contract runs out in the summer of 2024, and talks around extending his deal have not yet been successful, but the situation is not of concern to his manager Ten Hag.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, it is not a concern for me," Ten Hag said when asked about the situation. "I don't want to give a comment on the process because I don't think it will support the process. But I'm quite relaxed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed that PSG have previously offered the United ace £400,000 a week, but were unable to tempt the Englishman to Paris. Rashford has also taken to social media to rebuff any idea that there is an issue with extending his contract, saying his focus "is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies."

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD & MAN UNITED? The Red Devils have three games in eight days as they face Everton and Nottingham Forest either side of a Europa League quarter-final clash with Sevilla. Rashford will be hoping to add to his tally in both competitions as he looks to keep up his fabulous form.