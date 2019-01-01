Erick Kapaito opens goal account in KPL as Kariobangi Sharks sink Nzoia Sugar

The win saw Kariobangi Sharks move joint on points with the defending champions Gor Mahia, both on 29

Erick Kapaito scored his first goal of the season as beat 1-0 on Wednesday.

Kapaito, who scooped the 2018 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot after hitting the back of the net 17 times, finally ended his goal drought owing to a nagging injury that kept him out of action for the better part of the first leg.

But the reigning Player of the Year, who was starting his second straight match in a row, broke the duck with a 20th minute striker at the Kasarani Stadium.

Earlier on, took the leadership of the table with a 1-0 win over AFC . Batoto Ba Mungu dislodged from the top spot after opening a one-point lead in a tough race that has the top five teams separated by just four points.

Elsewhere, host were beaten by visiting Sugar 2-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu. The victory propelled the Millers to 11th on the log with 20 points, same as Nzoia Sugar.