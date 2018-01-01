Eric Ndayishimiye handed a debut as AFC Leopards take on Sofapaka

Eugene Mukangula and Owiti Jaffari will lead the attack as Isaac Kipyegon start at the back for Ingwe against Batoto ba Mungu

Rwandan goalkeeper Eric Ndayishimiye has been handed a Kenyan Premier League debut as AFC Leopards name team to face Sofapaka.

Ndayishimiye joined Ingwe from Rayon Sports and just two days after he completed his move to the KPL, the Rwandan custodian has walked straight to coach Marko Vasiljevic starting line-up that is still searching for an elusive victory.

With Ndayishimiye between the posts, Jairus Adira will start on the bench as well as Whyvonne Isuza, Baker Lukooya and Brian Marita.

Meanwhile, captain Stephen Waruru will start from the bench for Sofapaka, same as Kepha Aswani as coach Melis Medo makes a tactical change in his starting squad.

AFC Leopards XI: Ndayishimiye Eric, Shikhayi Dennis, Kipyegon Isaac, Oduro Isaac, Kamura Robinson, Tsuma Said, Okaka Aziz, Majid Victor, Omondi Marvin, Mukangula Eugene and Owiti Jaffari.

Reserves: Adira Jairus, Mainge Yusuf, Abdallah Salim, Ezekiel seda, Isuza Whyvonne, Lukooya Baker and Marita Brian.

Sofapaka XI: Aimo Richard, Kasuti Cliff, Achesa Titus, Moussa Omar, Okoti Humphrey, Dennis Odhiambo, Mico Justin, Cornelius Juma, Oduor Michael, Avire John and Mutamba Pistone.

Reserves: Wakasala Isaiah, Kayumba Soter, Adwar Tom, Faina Jacobs, Aswani Kepha, Waruru Stephen and Asieche Elli.