Eric Juma: Kariobangi Sharks can compete for titles

The club's captain has revealed his confidence in the composition of the team before the league starts in August

captain Erick Juma has stated the team is ready to challenge for trophies in all fronts when the Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2019/20 season starts on August 30.

Juma believes the depth in the squad which coach William Muluya has at his disposal this time around is enough to help the team go for the trophies on offer.

Kariobangi Sharks have played three high profile friendlies so far where they defeated 4-3 on post-match penalties on July 7 before drawing 1-1 to Yanga SC in Dar es Salaam on August 4. They also played against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC and lost 2-1 two days later.

“Now we can compete on different fronts and this is what we want to do this season,” Juma told the club’s official website.

“We want to show a different level from the rest and we want to push harder and harder to get the best out of ourselves.

“We have picked up a lot of lessons from the two matches we played in . It has been a good outing and I am very happy with the boys.”

Juma was also impressed with the team’s display against Yanga.

John Oyemba, Duke Abuya, Patillah Omoto and Sydney Lokale never featured as they were with Harambee Stars for the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers against Taifa Stars.

“What stood out for me was everyone proved they are ready to step up when called upon by the coach,” Juma continued.

“You could see in the Yanga game; we were missing four players who were on international duty but the boys still competed very well against a soccer powerhouse in the region under an electric atmosphere.

“In the second game against [KMC FC], the coach changed the entire line-up and still, the boys gave a good performance against a good team.”

The 2018 FKF winners will open the 2019/20 season with a match against on August 30.