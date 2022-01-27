Eric Johana: Waasland-Beveren sign Kenya international from Jonkopings Sodra

Belgian second-tier charges Waasland-Beveren have confirmed the signing of Kenya international Eric Johana Omondi until the end of the season.

The versatile 27-year-old attacker joins the club as a free agent after his contract with Swedish outfit Jonkopings Sodra expired. He opted to return to Kenya as his representatives worked on another deal which he finally landed with the Belgian first division B charges.

"Waasland-Beveren welcomes Eric Johana Omondi. The Kenyan international can be played as an attacking midfielder or as a striker," the Beveren-based team confirmed on their official website page.

"He was out of contract and comes transfer-free from the Swedish Jonkoping. The club has signed the Kenyan for six months."

They went on to further enlighten their fans about the East African who has been plying his trade in Europe for the last five years.

Welkom op de Freethiel, Eric Johana Omondi! 💛💙🦁 #wearebeveren

🇰🇪 Keniaans international

⚽ aanvallende middenvelder / spits

👉 Meer info: https://t.co/tTfQcwEwe0 pic.twitter.com/l1WFR2mZT6 — Waasland-Beveren (@WaaslandBeveren) January 26, 2022

"Johana made his debut in Europe in 2017 with the Swedish Vasalund," the club added.

"A year later he switched to Brommapojkarna and in 2020 he already ended up with his third Swedish club in Jonkoping. Johana played 55 games for the latter club. He scored 14 goals and also provided three assists.

"The Kenyan is now making the switch to another European competition for the first time. Since 2015, he has been called up regularly for the Kenya national team. He last played in September 2021."

Recently, the club also confirmed the arrival of Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa albeit on loan.

"Waasland-Beveren welcomes the Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa (25). Charleroi loaned the attacking midfielder to Mouscron this season. This agreement was terminated early, allowing Ribeiro Costa to play yellow-blue for the next six months," Lodeiro confirmed in a statement.

"Lucas Ribeiro Costa's career starts in 2017 with the French Valenciennes. After getting used to the B-team for a year, he is transferred to the A-team. Another year later, Ribeiro Costa moves to Belgium.

"He first starts working at Virton and is then picked up by Charleroi, which lends him to RWD Molenbeek. Also this season the Carolo's loaned Ribeiro Costa to Mouscron. He came into action for the Hainaut about 16 times, scored six times and also wrote two assists to his name."

The club is currently second on the table, eying promotion to Jupiler Pro League.