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Barcelona looked dead and buried against Villarreal on Sunday after falling two goals behind early in a chaotic encounter at Camp Nou. However, Hansi Flick’s side demonstrated the grit of champions to fight back and secure a vital 3-2 victory that keeps them at the summit of La Liga.

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Yamal penalty miss compounds early deficit at Camp Nou

Villarreal silenced Camp Nou early on, converting their first two chances to seize a commanding two-goal lead. That clinical start left the reigning champions facing an uphill battle on Sunday.

Matters worsened when Lamine Yamal missed from the penalty spot, suggesting fortune had deserted the hosts. Yet Barcelona regrouped during the interval and transformed the contest after the restart, nullifying Villarreal's attack to complete a dramatic 3-2 turnaround.

Garcia reveals Flick's tactical message at the break

Speaking afterwards, Eric Garcia revealed how Hansi Flick restored structure at half-time.

"He told us to respect our positions and to stick to our roles. We knew that once we scored a goal, it would be very difficult to stop us," Garcia said. "We scored the first one, the second came almost immediately, and with our fans pushing us on at the Camp Nou, we had even more energy."

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The defender also highlighted the squad's belief while trailing by two goals. "At half-time, we told each other that if we played out football and scored once, we could turn it around," he explained. "That’s exactly what happened. The first goal came, the second followed very quickly, and the team never stopped believing. Our attitude is non-negotiable."

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A timely warning in the La Liga title race

The victory keeps Barcelona top of the table, though Garcia admitted sluggish starts risk costly setbacks. Windy conditions straight after the international break further tested the champions against an impressive Villarreal side.

"[This victory] has enormous importance. Villarreal is an excellent team, and this was a complicated match after the international break, especially with the wind," Garcia added. "Sometimes you take these matches for granted, thinking you’ll win them easily. But today reminded us that nothing is guaranteed. Every match has to be fought for from the first minute."

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He also praised Villarreal's quality while citing Barcelona's second-half display as the standard required. He continued: "Villarreal is a Champions League-level team with a fantastic coach. They had two chances and scored two goals. But after that, we woke up, started playing our game, and they barely threatened us again. In the second half, we played the way we should always play."

Setting the standard from the opening whistle

Staying top of La Liga gives Barcelona valuable momentum as domestic action resumes after the international break. However, conceding twice early on exposes a vulnerability Flick's side cannot repeat while defending their title.

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The challenge now is sustaining that second-half control and positional discipline across 90 minutes. Pairing that structure with the mentality shown on Sunday will make the champions tough to knock off top spot.