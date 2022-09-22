Erasmus and Tau: Motaung responds to Kaizer Chiefs fans' plea for club to sign Bafana Bafana forwards

The Amakhosi official explained the club's procedure regarding identifying positions that need reinforcing in the transfer market

Kaizer Chiefs fans have pleaded with the club to sign Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus and Al Ahly star Percy Tau in recent weeks and the Soweto giants have now responded.



The Glamour Boys have been linked with the two attackers with the four-time PSL champions having released strikers Lazarus Kambole, Samir Nurkovic, and Leonardo Castro at the end of last season. The Glamour Boys have since signed Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez.



However, the Chiefs faithful still feel that there is a lack of depth in the striking department and are hoping that would be rectified with one of the two available high-profile signings. However, the club's football manager Bobby Motaung has poured cold water on the speculation in an interview on SAFM.



“I understand that football fans want everything," Motaung said.



"They want Erasmus, they wanted somebody from Egypt [Percy Tau], they want this one – it’s normal because they’re wishing well for the club.



“But unfortunately sometimes for the club, there is technical staff, there are people analyzing things and come up to us and say this is a need, this is what we need," he explained.



“Those decisions are not taken by me alone, we sit down, we analyze.”



Tau was tipped to leave Egyptian giants Al Ahly during the recent European summer transfer window with French Ligue 2 club Le Havre having confirmed their interest in him, but the move failed to materialize.



While Sundowns have indicated that they are open to offloading Erasmus, who has seen his jersey number 11 given to the club's new signing Marcelo Allende, there have been no takers yet as the end of the transfer window looms on Thursday at midnight.