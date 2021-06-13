Equity Bank vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

Ingwe will start as favourites when they face the Bankers in a game that could earn them a ticket to play in the final for the first time since 2017

AFC Leopards have a great chance to reach the finals of the FKF Shield Cup when they take on Division One side Equity Bank on Sunday.

Ingwe reached the last four following a 1-0 win against Tusker FC while the Bankers pulled off a shock result after they eliminated defending champions Bandari 1-0.

AFC are facing a trophy drought – they last won the domestic cup in 2017 under coach Robert Matano while they last won the league in 1998.

It is the reason Ingwe must seize the opportunity of playing against the minnows and secure their passage into the final where they will face the winners between rivals Gor Mahia and Bidco United.

Game Equity Bank vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, June 13 Time 13:00 EAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV FKF facebook page

Outside Kenya channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Equity Bank squad Goalkeepers Timothy Ngugi, and Ezra Chege. Defenders Oscar Lusomo, Levian Ochieng, Paul Nganyi, Bryson Kigalu, Derick Odhiambo, Josphat Waititu. Midfielders Nicholas Odhiambo, Evans Ochieng, Sande Katumba, Daniel Andayi, Humphrey Otieno. Forwards Stephen Ologi, Bryson Wangai, Derrick Ayisi, Godana Guyo, and Jesse Kamau.

The Bankers coach John Baraza has confirmed to Goal they don’t have any injury concerns heading into the fixture and will likely start the same XI that knocked out Bandari.

“We don’t have any injury concerns and we have been training with our eyes set on the final,” the former Harambee Stars striker told Goal ahead of the game.

“We know how difficult it will be to play against AFC but we are ready for the battle. When we managed to beat Bandari and reach the semis, I told my players they have now become men and can finish the job of reaching the final and even taking the trophy, so we have respect for AFC but we don’t fear them.”

Striker Sande Katumba, who scored the beautiful goal that ended Bandari’s title dreams, will lead the attack while Oscar Lusomo and Levian Ochieng will give goalkeeper Timothy Ngugi protection at the back.

Predicted Equity Bank XI: Ngugi, Lusomo, Levian Ochieng, Nganyi, Kigalu, Odhiambo, Nicholas Odhiambo, Ochieng, Katumba, Ologi, Wangai.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Like Equity, Ingwe have no injury concerns heading into the battle and coach Patrick Aussems has cautioned his players against underrating the Division One side.

“We come up against Equity and by virtue of them playing in the lower division does not give us a ticket to the final,” Aussems told Goal.

“We have to be cautious and avoid underrating them because if we do, they will punish us, there is no small team and since they [Equity] have reached the semis stage it means they are a good side, and also they have a good coach, so a cautious approach is what we need.”

Isaac Kipyegon, who scored from the penalty spot as they beat Tusker 1-0, will once again lead the side while striker Elvis Rupia will start up front.

Predicted AFC Leopards XI: Bwire, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Match Preview

Apart from the ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup, the winner of the competition will also take home a cool Ksh2million from the title sponsors.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the history of Kenyan football and Ingwe will start favourites by virtue of playing in the top-flight league and also having experienced players in their ranks.

It was current Tusker coach Matano who was in charge of AFC Leopards when they last won the same trophy in 2017 after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 in the final.

In the history of the competition, AFC Leopards have won it eight times while Equity are making their maiden appearance this season.