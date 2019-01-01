Ephrem Guikan to Gor Mahia FC fans: Please forgive me, I am very sorry!

Ephrem Guikan is begging for forgiveness from Gor Mahia fans.

This is after the Ivorian striker stormed out of the pitch and walked straight to the dressing room after being substituted in the team’s 4-1 victory over Mount Kenya United.

Guikan was pulled off with few minutes to the second half and his place was taken by Kenyan legend Dennis Oliech.

However, the Ivorian striker did not take the substitution lightly as he walked to the dressing room instead, of going to bench. The move angered a number of Gor Mahia fans with one of them saying, “Guikan should not play for Gor Mahia again.

"How can a striker be substituted and he decides to walk directly to the dressing room?”

Two week ago, Guikan pulled the same stunt after he stormed out of the team’s camp on realizing that his name was missing from the match day squad that was scheduled to face Posta Rangers in a league match.

A hat-trick from Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu and a solo strike from Dennis Oliech was enough to give Gor Mahia a 4-1 win over Mount Kenya United.