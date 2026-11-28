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Enzo Maresca has defended Erling Haaland after the striker went four consecutive appearances without a goal following a blistering start of 14 goals in his first 12 games. Following Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Napoli, the Manchester City boss insisted Haaland's mood and on-pitch gestures are normal for a striker.

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Maresca backs Haaland after four-game dry spell

Erling Haaland arrives at the Emirates Stadium on a four-match run without a goal after scoring 14 times in his opening 12 games of the season. After Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Napoli, Haaland admitted City are searching for what is missing and called the trip to Arsenal their hardest match of the campaign so far.

Maresca stressed that frustration is natural when results dip, noting that Haaland was dancing on the pitch and in training just a few weeks ago. "Erling is upset. I'm upset because we're not winning games. But this is our job, this is football. That's why I need to maintain the balance," Maresca said.

Why Haaland's gestures do not worry City's boss

Clips of Haaland gesturing on the pitch have drawn attention during Manchester City's four-game winless run across all competitions. Maresca dismissed concerns that his star striker's body language hurts his performance or reflects dressing-room unrest.

"I think he gesticulates when we were winning games, and not receiving balls," Maresca explained. "He's a nine. They live day by day for goals and winning games. If they don't score or win games they're upset. So I don't think that affects his game but for sure he's not happy not winning games but everyone is on the same page."

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Training standards remain high despite four-game skid

While Rayan Cherki and Ayyoub Bouaddi rescued a 2-2 draw against Napoli after City's recent dip, Maresca insisted Haaland has not let his standards slip behind the scenes.

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"He has been good. Yes, normal like since day one. Again, a few weeks ago he was dancing inside the pitch, he was dancing in training. He's happy," Maresca added. "It's normal that results affect the mood, that's why we need to win games. But I don't see any problem at all with Erling."

Haaland and Cherki rally for high-stakes trip to Arsenal

Cherki echoed the urgency around the squad by demanding greater energy and stating that winning in north London is the only objective.

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With a six-point gap separating Arsenal and third-placed City, Maresca will look to his number nine to rediscover his clinical edge on one of the season's biggest stages.