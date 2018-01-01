Enough is enough, reveals Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne!

Harambee Stars have already qualified for the Afcon finals after Caf disqualified Sierra Leone from Group F of the qualifiers

Sebastien Migne now says it is proving difficult for him to work in Kenya.

The French coach has once again hinted that he will walk away from his post at Harambee Stars owing to the numerous salary delays. Migne has maintained that he is yet to receive his salary for the last three months despite various assurances from the government.

“I have just checked my account and there is no money. It is not a good thing at all and it means I will not be able to continue in this role. It is very unfortunate after what we have achieved as a team for this great country.”

On Tuesday, Football Kenya Federation Media Liaison Officer Barry Otieno confirmed that the government had only wired a two-month salary, just a week after the French coach threatened to quit.

“They have sent a salary for two months (September and October) but nothing for November and December," Otieno told Goal.com.

Article continues below

“The coach is very disappointed despite receiving the two-month salary and we don’t know what he will do next. He had given us a deadline of December 19 and that is two days away, so we wait and see what will happen.”

Migne, who took over from Paul Put, has twice threatened to quit from the post over salary delay despite guiding the team to the 2019 Afcon finals.

Harambee Stars have already qualified for the Afcon finals after Caf disqualified Sierra Leone from Group F of the qualifiers following a Fifa ban. The results of their two games played thus far - against Kenya (2-1 win) and Ethiopia (1-0 defeat) - were nullified, leaving only three teams in the group.