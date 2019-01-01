Enosh Ochieng strike against Gor Mahia heightens the race for 2018/19 Golden Boot award

Masoud Juma and Eric Kapaito, both of Kariobangi Sharks, won the award in the last two seasons

The race for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Golden Boot has hotted up after Enosh Ochieng scored against to level with Allan Wanga.

Ochieng sole strike for at Afraha Stadium on Monday saw him draw level with Wanga of Kakamega with 15 goals.

Wanga was on a scoring spree having netted in five games consecutively before the run ended against on Saturday.

Wanga's goals have been instrumental for Kakamega Homeboyz, who haven't lost any matches when their star striker has found the back of the net.

Ochieng went four goals without scoring prior to his double against in Kisumu and went on to score crucial goals against Gor Mahia and .

Umaru Kasumba of helped himself to a pair of goals against on Sunday and took his tally to 14 goals.

Kasumba has been in fine form of late has not failed to score in any of Sofapaka’s matches played in March and April.

Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya has nine goals to his name and the double against Sofapaka helped him wheel away from Enock Agwanda of , Gor Mahia’s Nicholas Kipkirui and Yema Mwana of , who all have seven goals.

Only Derrick Otanga of Sony Sugar has managed eight goals this season, and another five strikers have scored six goals each.

In the last two seasons, the award was won by players - Masoud Juma with 17 goals in 2017 and Eric Kapaito in 2018 with 16 goals.