​ Enosh Ochieng keeps Golden Boot dream alive with a strike against Vihiga United

Ochieng has now scored 13 goals just two below leading league top scorer Allan Wanga of Kakamega Homeboyz

moved to the seventh position on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after their hard-fought 1-0 win against at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Wednesday.



It took the Soldiers just 11 minutes to hit the back of the net courtesy of Enosh Ochieng. The in-form winger has now scored 14 goals this season and is among the front-runners in the Golden Boot race.



Chris Masinza thought he had equalised for the visitors four minutes after the restart, but the assistant referee flagged him for offside.

Daniel Ombeva made a goal-line clearance to deny Churchill Muloma, but that did not matter as the hosts had done just enough to claim a win.



In other results, Sugar defeated 2-1 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos while and played out a barren draw.



areon top of the table with 49 points, one more than second-placed .