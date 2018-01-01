Enock Agwanda leads attack against Kariobangi Sharks

Sony Sugar has named the team to face Kariobangi Sharks this afternoon in the Kenyan Premier League match.

Kevin Omondi will be in goal with Kennedy Odhiambo marshaling the defense. Enock Agwanda, the scorer in Sony Sugar’s last game leads the attack against Sharks.

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi, Kelvin Wesonga, Mwangi David, Kennedy Odhiambo, Salim Odeka, Wankuru Abdallah, Apolo Otieno, Tobias Otieno, Michael Apudo, Ambrose Ayoyi, Enock Agwanda.

Reserves: Samuel Njau, Andrew Waiswa, Stephen Onyango, Maxwell Onyango, Daniel Otieno, Robert Achema, Derrick Otanga.