Live Scores
KPL

Enock Agwanda leads attack against Kariobangi Sharks

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Enock Agwanda, the scorer in Sony Sugar’s last game leads the attack against Sharks

Sony Sugar has named the team to face Kariobangi Sharks this afternoon in the Kenyan Premier League match.

Kevin Omondi will be in goal with Kennedy Odhiambo marshaling the defense. Enock Agwanda, the scorer in Sony Sugar’s last game leads the attack against Sharks.

Article continues below

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi, Kelvin Wesonga, Mwangi David, Kennedy Odhiambo, Salim Odeka, Wankuru Abdallah, Apolo Otieno, Tobias Otieno, Michael Apudo, Ambrose Ayoyi, Enock Agwanda.

Editors' Picks

Reserves: Samuel Njau, Andrew Waiswa, Stephen Onyango, Maxwell Onyango, Daniel Otieno, Robert Achema, Derrick Otanga.

 

Next article:
Man Utd's new manager? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer profiled
Next article:
Tottenham trigger one-year Vertonghen contract extension
Next article:
Revealed: Manchester United's insane Mourinho sacking payout
Next article:
Violence in Monterrey & Pachuca's poor form: The five biggest disappointments of the Liga MX Apertura
Next article:
Messi 'never imagined' his success after winning record fifth Golden Shoe
Close