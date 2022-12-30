Enoch Mwepu appointed Brighton academy coach after being forced into retirement by heart condition

Enock Mwepu has been named coach of Brighton's Under-9s after the player was forced to retire at the age of 24 with a heart condition.

Mwepu hung up his boots in October

Tests revealed serious cardiac condition

Appointed as Brighton youth coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Brighton midfielder was forced to retire from football in October 2022, after he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition. He signed for the Premier League outfit in the summer of 2021 from RB Salzburg and made 27 appearances, scoring three goals. Now he is once again associated with the Seagulls as he has taken up the role of Under-9s coach in their academy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tests showed that Mwepu has a hereditary cardiac issue which manifests itself later in life and cannot always be spotted in regular heart screening, so he had to take the difficult decision of ending his playing career at just 24.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We’re really happy that Enock has decided to remain here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players. Considering his age, Enock has a wealth of experience. He has played in the Champions League and Premier League as well as captaining his country. This is the next chapter for Enock in his footballing career," said first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi after the appointment.

DID YOU KNOW? Mwepu was nicknamed 'The Computer' during his playing career based on his incredible ability to read a match.

WHAT NEXT FOR MWEPU? The Zambian gets a fresh lease of life after being appointed as an academy coach and will be raring to start work in the new year.