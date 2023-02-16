England Women vs South Korea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream England women against South Korea women on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

The England women's national team will take on South Korea in an Arnold Clark Cup clash on February 16 at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England.

The Lionesses won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2022 and will hope to repeat the feat once again this year.

South Korea, number 15 in the world rankings, are the second highest-ranked team in this invitational tournament. They will hope to make their mark before participating in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which starts in July.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

England Women vs South Korea Women: Date & kick-off time

Game: England Women vs South Korea Women Date: February 16, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST (Feb 17) Venue: Stadium MK

Where to watch England women vs South Korea Women on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the match will be live on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on ITV4 and can be streamed on ITVX.

In India, there are no live broadcasts of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream UK ITV4 ITVX U.S. N/A N/A India N/A N/A

England Women's team news and squad

Euro 2022 top scorer and Arsenal forward Beth Mead is currently out of action with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Fran Kirby had to pull out of the squad with a knee injury, too.

But the good news for England is that skipper Leah Williamson is back in the squad after a prolonged injury lay-off last year.

England possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Kelly, Toone, Hemp; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Emily Ramsey (Everton, on loan from Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City) Defenders Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal) Midfielders Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United) Forwards Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Jess Park (Everton, on loan from Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

South Korea Women's team news and squad

All eyes will be on Lee Geum-min and Park Ye-eun, who ply their trade in England at Brighton, as well as Ji So-yun, the Chelsea legend who returns to the country after leaving last summer.

South Korea should prove a stern test for England, with Collin Bell's side unbeaten since July 2022.

South Korea possible XI: Kim Jung-mi; Kim Hye-ri, Hong Hye-ji, Shim Seo-yeon; Choo Hyo-joo, Lee Geum-min, Ji So-yun, Kim Yun-ji, Jang Sel-gi; Choe Yu-ri, Kang Chae-rim

Position Players Goalkeepers Kim Jung-mi (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Yoon Young-geul (Unattached), Kim Kyeong-hee (Changnyeong WFC), Ryu Ji-soo (Seoul City Hall) Defenders Shim Seo-yeon (Seoul City Hall), Hong Hye-ji (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Lim Seon-joo (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Kim Hye-ri (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Jang Sel-gi (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Choo Hyo-joo (Suwon FC Women), Kim Hye-yeong (Gyeongju Hansuwon) Midfielders Ji So-yun (Suwon FC Women), Kim Yun-ji (Suwon FC Women), Jang Chang (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Chun Ga-ram (Ulsan University of Science), Bae Ye-bin (Pohang Girls' High School), Lee Geum-min (Brighton), Park Ye-eun (Brighton) Forwards Lee Eun-young (Korea University), Lee Jung-min (Boeun Sangmu), Choe Yu-ri (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Son Hwa-yeon (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Kang Chae-rim (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Park Eun-sun (Seoul City Hall), Jang Yu-bin (Seoul City Hall), Ko Min-jung (Changnyeong WFC)

Tickets for the Arnold Clark Cup can be purchased via the tournament's official website.