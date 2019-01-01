England vs Czech Republic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Three Lions start their bid to reach Euro 2020 with a home tie against the Czech Republic and will be confident of picking up three points

commence their qualifying campaign on Friday when they welcome to Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's men are unbeaten in their last five matches, having most recently beaten 2-1 in the in November.

The Three Lions will be confident of starting with a win as the favourites for the group, which also consists of Monday's opponents Montenegro, Kosovo and Bulgaria.

Game England vs Czech Republic Date Friday, March 22 Time 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on Univision Deportes En Vivo and can be livestreamed on the ESPNEWS platform.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes En Vivo ESPNEWS

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on ITV and can be streamed online via ITV's website.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV ITV online

Squads & Team News

Position England squad Goalkeepers Butland, Pickford, Heaton Defenders Walker, Chilwell, Keane, Trippier, Tarkowski, Maguire, Rose Midfielders Dier, Henderson, Barkley, Alli, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Kane, Sancho, Sterling, Wilson, Hudson-Odoi

England will be without attacker Marcus Rashford and 's Trent Alexander-Arnold for this game after they pulled out of the squad and returned to their clubs with injury.

Potential England starting XI: Pickford, Walker, Keane, Maguire, Chilwell, Alli, Rice, Barkley, Sancho, Kane, Hudson-Odoi.

Position Czech Republic squad Goalkeepers Koubek, Pavlenka, Vaclik Defenders Coufal, Celustka, Gebre Selassie, Kaderabek, Kalas, Kudela, Novak, Suchy, Darida Midfielders Dockal, Jankto, Kral, Masopust, Pavelka, Soucek, Vydra, Zmrhal, Frydek Forwards Schick, Skoda

Czech captain Borek Dockal is part of the squad but is still struggling with a gastrointestinal issue and is missing for the clash with the Three Lions.

Potential Czech Republic starting XI: Vaclik, Kaderabek, Celustka, Kalas, Novak, Soucek, Vydra, Frydek, Jankto, Pavelka, Schick.

Betting & Match Odds

England are the odds-on favourites at 3/10 with bet365. Czech Republic are meanwhile at 12/1 while a draw is priced at 9/2.

Match Preview

Gareth Southgate could be set to give 20-year-old midfielder Declan Rice and 's coveted winger Callum Hudson-Odoi their England debuts on Friday after calling them up to the squad for the first time.

The absence of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford deprives Southgate of two promising members of the squad, but the Three Lions have an impressive group of young stars to choose from heading into their Euro 2020 qualifying opener.

Jadon Sancho, still thriving for , could start in attack for his fourth Three Lions appearance, while the likes of Ben Chilwell, Dele Alli, both 22, and star Raheem Sterling available to play.

Southgate has no concerns about fielding a youthful team, suggesting both 18-year-olds Hudson-Odoi and Sancho could make the starting XI.

"People have asked what's the selection policy? And it's ability and mentality. In the end, the players have to have the quality to play in the shirt," he said.

"Ideally, they will have played a few games for the clubs, but what we see is people in different positions, and there is no hesitation. We will play someone we think suitable. I have no hesitation to play him [Hudson-Odoi].

"I don't see a lack of confidence in Jadon [either]. He is another super talent. There are so many coming through our system.

"We have to give credit to our club academies. We have loads of creative players. There is real competition for places. If players miss games, there is no guarantee they will get back in. It is a challenge for the group."

The much-improved Three Lions are looking to build on their semi-final appearance at the 2018 World Cup. Although the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign may be just beginning for the exciting Three Lions squad, Sterling, 24, already has his eyes on the top prize.

“That's the ultimate, lifting a trophy with England,” he told Sport360. “But we don't want to get too carried away with ourselves.

“We still have to work hard, keep working with the players that we have now and the ones who are coming through – we have a massive chance.

“We had a great World Cup campaign, but hopefully we can do better. We came so close to winning it and I was confident we could win it.

“I had seen how we had gone through, how we were playing and even if I didn't score, that was the most important thing for us.

“Forget about me on a personal level. To see the country go so far in the competition after so long, I was just happy to be a part of that.

“The next World Cup in is a long way away, but all I can do until then is get better, grow as a person, grow as a player, and when it comes around I'll think about it at that moment.”