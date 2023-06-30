'We’re still trying out some things' - England boss Sarina Wiegman says Lionesses starting XI not set ahead of Women's World Cup

England boss Sarina Wiegman says she has not yet decided on a regular starting XI ahead of the Women's World Cup kicking off next month.

Women's World Cup begins in three weeks

Starting XI still undecided says Wiegman

England face Haiti on July 22 in Group D

WHAT HAPPENED? Wiegman revealed that her first choice XI for England's first game against Haiti on July 22 isn't set in stone.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’re getting closer [to knowing the starting XI], that’s clear,” Wiegman said at a press conference. “But we’re still trying out some things. In some positions I don’t know what the starting lineup will be. There’s still competition going on. That’s why we need those two games too, but it could also be the case that it’s not very clear what the starting XI is after those and in the next game we could make another tactical choice and start another player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England have two friendly games between now and the beginning of the tournament, with matches against Portugal and Canada still to come before heading to Australia and New Zealand.

WHAT NEXT FOR WIEGMAN? The England boss will likely make her final decisions in the two friendly games against Canada and Portugal heading into the World Cup. England will be hoping for the perfect start against Haiti on July 22.