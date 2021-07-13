England receive multiple UEFA charges after Wembley fan clashes

The decider was overshadowed by a series of grave incidents in the build-up, which will now be investigated

UEFA have charged England on four different offences relating to fan misbehaviour following Sunday's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

The Three Lions missed out on the trophy on penalties following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

But the showpiece was marred by a string of clashes in and around Wembley on the day of the match involving supporters, which have led to rapid action from the governing body?].

What are the charges against England?

In a statement published on Tuesday, UEFA confirmed that they would be investigating four breaches of the body's regulations as a result of Sunday's events.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England (1-1, Italy won 3-2 on penalties), played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London," UEFA explained.

The charges are as follows:

• Invasion of the field of play by its supporters - Article 16(2)(a) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

• Throwing of objects by its supporters - Article 16(2)(b) DR

• Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem - Article 16(2)(g) DR

• Lighting of a firework by its supporters - Article 16(2)(c) DR

UEFA added: "The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course.

"Separately, and in accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium.

"Information on this matter will be made available in due course."

The bigger picture

Thousands of England fans congregated in public spaces around London from midday onwards on Sunday, including Leicester Square in the centre of the capital.

But some of the most troubling scenes occurred around Wembley itself, where fans without tickets were filmed entering the stadium and clashing with stewards who tried to restrict entry.

There were also claims that supporters who did have tickets were prevented from taking their allocated seats.

The FA in a statement dubbed the incidents "entirely unacceptable", while labelling the individuals involved "an embarrassment to the England team".

A Wembley spokesman, meanwhile, clarified on the day: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.

"We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."

