England lose to Hungary with soft penalty the decider in UEFA Nations League clash

The Three Lions have been left with work to do after losing their first group match

A second-half penalty conceded by Reece James saw England kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign with defeat at the hands of Hungary on Saturday.

The Chelsea man was adjudged to have fouled Zsolt Nagy while dealing with a long ball in his own penalty area.

Dominik Szoboszlai subsequently converted his spot-kick, condemning the Three Lions to a 1-0 reverse in the opening match of Group A3.

Should Hungary's winning penalty v England have been given?

The decisive moment of an otherwise tense, evenly matched game came after 64 minutes.

James tussled with Nagy on the left-hand side of the area and shoved the midfielder to the ground, leading to the penalty.

It was a marginal decision, but there was certainly contact on Nagy as James tried to stop him approaching the net.

Referee Artur Manuel Soares Dias was in any case convinced, despite protests from the away side.

Article continues below

What's next for England?

Germany and Italy complete Group A3 in this year's Nations League, with the two heavyweights also facing off on Saturday.

England will hope to bounce back on Tuesday with another away fixture against Germany, while Italy visit in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final next Saturday.

Further reading