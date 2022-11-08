England to face Italy, Belgium and South Korea as Arnold Clark Cup returns for 2023

European champions England will face Belgium, Italy and South Korea in the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup, with tickets on sale now.

Belgium, Italy, South Korea in 2023 line-up

Bristol and Milton Keynes confirmed as venues

England won 2022 trophy ahead of Euros

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses, who won the inaugural edition of this tournament last year before going on to win the Euros, will face three new opponents in the build-up to the 2023 Women's World Cup, hoping it puts them in good stead for more success.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Belgium were quarter-finalists at the Euros in July, while Italy had a disappointing summer but reached the last eight at the World Cup in 2019 and South Korea were runners-up at this year's Asian Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Winning the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup was a big achievement and gave us momentum and confidence heading into the Euros," said England head coach Sarina Wiegman. “Facing three different good opposition, each with a different style of play and playing three matches in ten days is the perfect preparation for the challenges that await us next summer."

DID YOU KNOW? Italy are one of only nine teams that England have a losing record against in their history. The two have met 31 times, with the Lionesses winning 10 of those matches but tasting defeat in 15.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses will close out their year with friendlies in Spain against Japan (November 11) and Norway (November 15). In the meantime, fans can get tickets for their return to home soil in February from the Arnold Clark Cup website.