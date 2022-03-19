Engesha: Kenya and Vihiga Queens forward completes Hyundai Steel Red Angels move

Harambee Starlets forward Tereza Engesha has joined South Korea’s top tier side Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women's Football, her cenya Women's Premier League club Vihiga Queens confirmed on Saturday.

"The club's executive committee is pleased to announce that Vihiga Queens have come to an agreement with South Korean side Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women's Football for the transfer of Vihiga Queens' super striker Tereza Engesha Obunyu, alias 'Terry'," the club announced.

"Terry is expected to travel to South Korea ahead of joining Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women's Football club based in the city of Incheon after completing the processing of her travel documents."

Engesha, a three-time Women's Premier League winner, joined Vihiga Queens in 2015 from Vihiga Leeds, then playing in Division One.

“Founded in 1993, Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women's FC plays in the WK League, [the highest women's football league run by the Korea Football Association and the Korea Women's Football Federation] in South Korea," the statement continued. “The club has won the league nine times in a row from 2013 to 2021.

"We take this opportunity to wish Terry the very best as she joins our former players; Cynthia Shilwatso [Spain], Lilian Onyango [France], Jentrix Milimu [Turkey], and Christine Nafula [Turkey] abroad to pursue greener pastures.

"Our most sincere appreciation for the services she rendered to us during the times we've been together. Once again, all the best Terry!"

The forward was given her national debut against Uganda in 2018 during the Africa Women's Nations Cup qualifier.

Hyundai Steel Red Angels are Engesha’s second foreign club after she signed a three-month deal with Dalhem IF of Sweden alongside her national teammates Christine Nafula and Mary Kinuthia in 2018.

Engesha emerged as the Women's Premier League’s top scorer on two occasions; in the 2017/18 season when she scored 36 goals before scoring 23 in the 2018/19 season.

She was also named the best striker for the 2020/21 season during the inaugural WPL awards.