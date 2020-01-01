End of an era: Will FKF regret terminating contract with KPL?

With the contract between the two bodies coming to an end after 15 years, will FKF's decision come back to haunt them?

After a roller coaster of 15-years and a love-hate relationship with its employer Football Federation, the Kenyan Premier League, is now no more.

This is after the contract mandating the company, which was formed in October 2003, to run Kenya’s top-flight league ended on September 24, 2020, with the federation taking back the mantle of running Kenya's top-flight with immediate effect.

was operated and run as a private limited company which was formed under the Companies Act of Kenya and was fully owned and managed by the 18 member clubs with each being a shareholder.

It was affiliated to FKF who were also a shareholder and voting member of the KPL Board of Directors, with non-voting members including the Kenya Football Coaches Association and Kenya Football Referees Association.

When the previous contract run down in 2015, FKF under the then-President Nyamweya signed a renewal, giving the latter the legal mandate to manage the league in the country until September 24, 2020, though the league administrators did not manage to finish their last season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa went on to confirm they will have no business to discuss with KPL when their term in office expires.

“It is over between FKF and KPL, we don’t have anything to discuss nor to negotiate about, they [KPL] have finished their mandate and that is it, the league will now move under FKF,” Mwendwa told Goal in a previous interview.

Pressed to explain if they will listen to offers to extend KPL’s deal, Mwendwa said: “It is done, we are done with [KPL], they have had their time and we must now get other ways to run our league, it is done.”

With these comments and a number of legal battles characterising the relationship between KPL and FKF, one cannot help but review why all the bile?

But when did FKF and KPL enmity start?

It all started in 2016 after the elections which saw 43-year-old Mwendwa elected to lead football in the country for four years.

During the heated polls, Mwendwa clinched the top seat with a landslide 50 to 27 votes victory over lawyer and chairman Ambrose Rachier after veteran administrator Sam Nyamweya had opted against defending his seat.

In the polls, it is believed fewer than three clubs in the league cast a vote for Mwendwa as all the other votes from the clubs went to Rachier who was their chairman. And immediately he took office, Mwendwa and KPL started a verbal war, with the new boss, who was demanding the league to have 18 teams instead, of 16.

It is a tussle which rolled on for months and FKF opted to write to Fifa to settle the matter, with Fifa’s response through a signed letter from Secretary General Fatma Samoura, also throwing their weight behind Mwendwa and his office.

With KPL facing pressure from all corners, they succumbed to allow the league to have 18 teams but it did not go down well with South African-based broadcasting company SuperSport, who moved to terminate its contract with KPL in April 2017 citing a breach of contract.

And without a sponsor, KPL struggled to stage the league, with two seasons, now gone and the winners Gor Mahia are still demanding for their prize money of Ksh8million (Ksh4million per season) for winning the title in 2018 and 19 seasons.

Will FKF regret the KPL divorce?

During their 15-year-reign, KPL achieved sizable success as the competition attracted a title sponsor, saw the influx of foreign players play in the country, and also opened doors for many Kenyan players to move to Europe.

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula is of the opinion the company should have been handed an extension to continue with their work and warned things will never be the same again if FKF takes the running of the league.

“KPL did a good job and I sincerely do not think anyone can match their good job. They had a good management structure, were well-organised, and also brought sponsors on board,” Shimanyula told Goal. “KPL should have been given another chance, 100% not even 90% because I loved their job,”

“I am saying they should have completely remained because KPL Limited was run by a board that was not answerable to anyone else.

“They were very independent, unlike a scenario where the office bearers are nominated by the FKF president. In such a case, there is no independence because the president can dictate to the nominees what to do thereby manipulating the office and influencing decisions.”

His sentiments are echoed by Nyamweya, who accused Mwendwa of “taking the country back to the old days.”

“When I renewed the KPL deal way back in 2015, I consulted widely and decided to follow other African countries,” Nyamweya told Goal. “It is worth noting the Premier League [ ], the English Premier League and the league are run and managed by the participating clubs, models that have worked very well with impressive financial and sporting success.”

Nyamweya added: “It is sad and disheartening for [Mwendwa] to purport to disregard this agreement. This will take it back to the dark old days and the football family will lose all the gains we have attained hitherto.”

Sugar boss Moses Adagala termed the move by FKF as “unfathomable and a curse to our beloved game.”

“It is a sad state of affairs for our football and it will end in premium tears,” Adagala told Goal. “I am sure KPL was the best thing to happen to our game and my conscience is clear that withdrawing from it is a mistake that will hit us below the belt.

KPL contract with Football Kenya Federation has officially ended. The FKF will run Kenya's top-flight football from the 2020-21 season according to FKF President Nick Mwendwa. #RadullLive pic.twitter.com/macXNkbpsq — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) September 24, 2020

“It might take us a decade or more to be back where we are right now. Time shall vindicate me and other like-minded football lovers because a decision has already been made and we shall live by it and face whatever comes our way.”

KPL did their part, it was during their regime when Kenyan football was screened to the whole continent through Pan African television channel SuperSport and also secured partnership with blue-chip firms such as , betting firm SportPesa.

However, KPL also had their own failures – they did not manage to stop hooliganism despite pledging to do so, poor officiating was the order of the day in matches, they faced a delay in resolving conflicts during abandoned matches, failed to professionalise the league, failed to market the league, and also failed to curb match-fixing allegations.

KPL's organization was top-notch, and FKF will have to pull all resources to reach the level of work done by KPL.