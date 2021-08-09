Emmanuel Sanogo: Gor Mahia initiate move to sign Malian striker

K'Ogalo considers the Futuro Kings star as an upgrade on the current centre-forwards and are hopeful of sealing the deal soon

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia have entered the race to sign Malian striker Emmanuel Sanogo.

Sanogo is currently contracted with Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea and the club believes he is an upgrade on the current strikers serving the local giants.

Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omala, and Tito Okello are the centre-forwards at Gor Mahia now after the departure of Wilson Silva who had been signed by Manuel Vaz Pinto.

Upgrade

"The club is interested in Sanogo and we have initiated moves to make our interest known to all parties concerned," a source privy to the development confirmed to Goal. "We want to engage the player, of course, we have been in contact with him, and also with the club, and our hope is that we will get him to join us.



"If you look at our striking department, it seems that it is our weakest link, and thus we need to add a player that will give us not only more options but also ensure that we upgrade that area.

"Gor Mahia are known for signing players who end up being dependable goal hunters, and we hope Sanogo is going to be another on that list. Just in recent seasons, we have had Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge, and both did marvellous jobs for Gor Mahia."





Sanogo became the latest player to enter the club's transfer list after Goal had revealed eight names - including a Cameroonian who is yet to be identified - that are strongly considered for transfer moves.

Locally, K'Ogalo have shown interest in Dennis Ng'ang'a, Rooney Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Bernard Ochieng of Wazito FC and Rodgers Ouma of Western Stima. The former Kariobangi Sharks duo Duke Abuya and Ovella Ochieng are also considered as potential new players for the 2021/22 season.



As the new players are being linked with the 19-time Premier League winners, up to 10 current stars are understood to have engaged different clubs secretly looking for moves. Clifton Miheso, Goal understands, is unwilling to extend his deal as he wants the outstanding arrears on his current contract cleared before agreeing to start new contract negotiations.