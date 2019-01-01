Emmanuel Okwi inspired Simba SC send AFC Leopards out of Super Cup

The Tanzanian giants will now face Bandari in the semis while Mbao, who tossed out Gor Mahia, will take on Kariobangi Sharks

AFC Leopards followed their counterparts Gor Mahia home after losing 2-1 to Simba SC in the ongoing Super Cup in Tanzania.

K’Ogalo had been eliminated by minnows Mbao FC on penalties, meaning pressure was on their bitter rivals to do better in this competition against the in-form Tanzanian side. 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi' started the game well, pinning Ingwe in their own half with perfect passes and timely runs.

It was not a surprise when Ugandan Emmanuel Okwi gave the hosts a deserved lead. A lively Hassan Dilunga managed to go past his marker and found Okwi whose deflected effort beat Jairus Adira.

It could have been 2-0 with twenty minutes gone; Okwi was once again slipped in after the defenders were caught napping. Adira came off the line fast enough to make a save and deny the forward his second of the game.

Ingwe's first shot on target came in the 23rd minute. Simba conceded a free-kick about thirty yards from goal, Robinson Kamura took it but goalkeeper Aisha Manula made a comfortable save. With half an hour gone, the visitors won a corner that was well taken, it fell to Wayyeka Tutawe, who turned well but could not find the target.

Three minutes after the restart, Simba doubled the advantage; Okwi received the ball on the left, cut it in before setting Clatous Chama, who made no mistake from about twelve yards. In the 62nd minute, Aziz Okaka beat his marker before setting up Vincent Oburu, and the striker kept his cool to half the deficit and gave his team hope for an unlikely comeback.

The goal turned out to be nothing more than a consolation as Simba set a semi-finals date with Bandari FC.