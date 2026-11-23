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Chelsea forward Emmanuel Emegha has revealed he was the victim of a robbery just hours after scoring his first goal for the club in a 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United. The 23-year-old Dutchman confirmed that nobody was hurt during the frightening post-match ordeal, which capped a miserable day at Stamford Bridge for the Blues.

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Robbery ordeal mars personal milestone

Emegha's maiden strike in west London was overshadowed by both a heavy Premier League collapse and a frightening incident away from the pitch. The striker fired Chelsea ahead in the first half with a crisp left-footed finish in off the post, providing a rare bright spot for the hosts. However, Noah Okafor quickly levelled before second-half goals sealed Leeds' first Stamford Bridge victory since 1999.

Dutch striker reassures concerned supporters

While the 4-1 loss left Chelsea reeling, the 23-year-old later took to social media to update supporters on the alarming turn of events that followed full-time. No further information has been released, meaning details regarding the exact timing, location and items stolen during the robbery remain unclear at this stage.

Addressing the setback on and off the pitch via Instagram, Emegha wrote: "First goal, disappointing result, we'll be back stronger on Friday. Unfortunately after the game I was robbed. I am okay and thankfully no one was hurt. Thanks for the messages of support."

Injury setback delayed Chelsea debut

Emegha arrived at Stamford Bridge during the summer from sister club Strasbourg after the transfer was arranged a year in advance. A product of Sparta Rotterdam's academy in his native Netherlands, the forward previously built his reputation across spells with Belgian side Antwerp and Austrian outfit Sturm Graz before earning his move to English football.

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His start to life in west London has been disrupted by a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the opening stretch of the campaign. As a result, the Leeds clash marked only his third appearance for Chelsea and just his second in the Premier League. His goal briefly offered hope before Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty and further strikes from Okafor and Brenden Aaronson completed a bruising second-half collapse.

Forest trip offers immediate response

Sitting eighth in the Premier League table, Chelsea have little time to dwell on their defensive collapse or off-field distractions. They travel to the City Ground on Friday night to face Nottingham Forest, where a disciplined away performance will be required to restore confidence. For Emegha, building on his first goal while putting a frightening weekend behind him will be the immediate priority.