Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest sign Nigeria striker from Watford

The Super Eagle will continue his professional career with the newly promoted English topflight side

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from English Championship side Watford.

Although the Reds did not disclose the transfer details, reports suggested that the Nigeria international penned a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League side.

With this, Dennis - who becomes Forest’s 13th summer signing - will represent the City Ground until 2026.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a statement from Nottingham Forest's website read.

“The 24-year-old forward arrives on Trentside having hit double figures for The Hornets last season, returning 10 goals from 33 Premier League starts.

“Prior to arriving in England, Dennis’ first professional venture was in Ukraine's top-flight with Zorya Luhansk before enjoying a productive four-year spell in Belgium with Club Brugge, notably scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the group stages of the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League.

“With seven international caps to date for Nigeria, the pacey forward links up with fellow countryman Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster The Reds' attacking options. Welcome to The City Ground, Emmanuel!”