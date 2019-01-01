Emiliano Sala's body identified from plane wreckage, confirm police

A body pulled from the wreckage of plane has been identified as the Argentine attacker

Emiliano Sala is confirmed to be deceased after a body found in a plane's wreckage was identified as the Cardiff City striker.

A tweet from Dorset Police revealed the news after the identification process by the HM Coroner for Dorset.

#Update The body brought to Portland Port today has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala.



The families of Mr Sala and pilot David Ibbotson have been updated. Our thoughts remain with them all



https://t.co/YpVTvaEt7P — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) February 7, 2019

More to follow...