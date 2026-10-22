'I should have scored more' - Emiliano Buendia rues missed opportunities during Aston Villa's dominant Champions League win over Viking

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Emiliano Buendia admitted he was frustrated not to add to his tally despite converting a first-half penalty in Aston Villa's 3-1 victory over Viking at Villa Park on Wednesday. The Argentine playmaker etched his name into the club's history books as the Midlands outfit maintained their flawless start to the Champions League campaign.

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Argentine playmaker demands clinical edge

Buendia felt he left several goals out on the pitch during Wednesday's triumph over the Norwegian champions despite extending his side's winning European home streak to 12 matches. After Ross Barkley headed in a 23rd-minute opener, the attacker doubled the advantage from the spot in the 37th minute before Henrik Heggheim's own goal sealed the points. However, the playmaker registered seven shots overall, including four Opta-defined big chances.

Historic scoring streak continues apace

By converting his spot-kick after a VAR review penalised Zlatko Tripic for tripping Alysson, Buendia became the first Villa player to score across four consecutive appearances in major European competition.

He is also the first Argentine to achieve that feat for a Premier League club since Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in 2018-19, though he had earlier squandered two promising headed openings after makeshift right-back Joao Gomes saw a deflected cross clip the crossbar.

Reflecting on his display and the challenge posed by a visiting outfit that held Bayern Munich to a 3-3 draw last week, Buendia told TNT Sports: "I should have scored more; I had chances. I'm happy to score with the penalty [though]. It was an important win, and we have to keep going."

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He added: "Obviously, these kinds of teams come here with all their energy, and they try and show their character. We respect them a lot; we worked, and we prepared the match really well. Then we showed that in the match."

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Teenage wingers dazzle Villa Park

Buendia was joined in the spotlight by young wide duo Alysson and Ibrahim Mbaye, with the former winning the first-half penalty before forcing Heggheim's 62nd-minute own goal.

Aged 20 years and 169 days, Alysson became the youngest Brazilian to record at least three shots, three chances created and four completed dribbles in a Champions League game since Shakhtar Donetsk winger Willian against Basel in November 2008.

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Meanwhile, by delivering the corner for Barkley's header, Mbaye equalled Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere's September 2010 record (18 years and 270 days) as the joint-youngest player to register assists in consecutive appearances in the competition for an English club.

Praising the impact of both emerging attackers following the final whistle, Buendia added: "He [Alysson] was incredible; he showed his potential, his ability on the wing. Mbaye as well; their speed and qualities will help the team a lot. It's very important to have them and try to improve, because they are young talents and can improve a lot."

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Late consolation denies top spot

Following last week's 6-0 rout of Fenerbahce, Unai Emery's men became the first Europa League holders since Manchester United in 2017-18 to win their opening three Champions League fixtures. Reaching 20 European Cup victories in just 30 games also makes them the second-fastest club to hit that mark behind Real Madrid (29). However, Peter Christiansen's 84th-minute volley, awarded by VAR after an offside call, dropped Villa to second behind PSG.