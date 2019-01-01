Live Scores
Emery rubbishes Keylor Navas to Arsenal rumours

Unai Emery has dismissed speculation that Arsenal could be looking at signing Keylor Navas from Real Madrid.

Spanish newspaper Sport had claimed that the Gunners could offer Navas an escape route from Madrid, with the 32-year-old having been demoted to a back-up role behind summer signing from Chelsea Thibaut Courtois.

The report went has far as suggesting that Emery's side had lodged a €16 million bid and that the player had already said his goodbyes to his Madrid team-mates.

The former PSG boss has denied that is the case, however, and insists that he has not discussed bringing in a new goalkeeper in January.

Asked about his reported interest in the Costa Rica international, the Arsenal manager told reporters: "Not true. We never speak about one goalkeeper because I think - and it’s true - we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now.

"We’ve never spoken about Keylor Navas."

