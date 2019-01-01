Emery confirms Tierney is 'ready' to return for Arsenal in Standard Liege clash

The Spaniard will welcome a summer signing back into his squad on Thursday and Hector Bellerin could also be available in the Europa League

Kieran Tierney is set to make his second appearance when Standard Liege visit Emirates Stadium in the on Thursday.

The 22-year-old debuted in last week's EFL Cup thrashing of Nottingham Forest then missed the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Signed from on deadline day, left-back Tierney sat out the opening weeks of the new season because of a groin injury.

He has already pulled out of the squad for upcoming qualifiers against and San Marino but Unai Emery will involve him against Belgian side Standard.

"After his injuries, each step is important to be consistent," Emery said.

"He didn't play in Manchester because he had some more problems. Not important, but the doctor told us it's better to be here working alone and preparing for the match tomorrow.

"If we are taking precaution with him it's also important that, with the national team, we are thinking it's not the moment to go with them.

"For the next matches, I think he's going to be ready to play with us and to play with them.

"Now he's going to play tomorrow and also hopefully he can be complete physically, complete tactically, with the performance we need."

Thank you so much for all your support... very grateful. Great feeling making my debut! @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/GrHSLhTNNl — Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) September 24, 2019

Hector Bellerin also skipped the trip to Old Trafford following his return from a long-term knee injury but is expected to gain more minutes on Thursday if he gets through the club's final training session.

Victory over Standard would see Arsenal take control of Group F, having started the competition with a convincing 3-0 win away to .

The Gunners lost to in the final last season and three-time Europa League winner Emery hopes supporters will get behind the club's bid to go one better.

"I want to feel that it's not only me that loves this competition, that everybody loves it," he said.

"We want to do something important. It's one title, one way to the ."

Emery declined to confirm whether Mesut Ozil would be utilised in the wake of his omission from the squad that took on United, while Emile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette remain unavailable.