Embattled Mwendwa announces FKF return in letter to Fifa president Infantino

The 43-year-old says he has resumed his duties as the boss following the withdrawal of charges levelled against him by the Directorate of Public Prose

Former Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has announced his return to managing football in the country.

The 43-year-old, who was hounded out of office by the previous government led by Uhuru Kenyatta under Sports CS Amina Mohamed, has written to the world governing body Fifa president Gianni Infantino confirming his return to work.

What did Mwendwa letter say?

In a letter obtained by GOAL written on September 8, Mwendwa started: "Dear President, Reference is made to my letter dated November 29, 2021, with regards to the interim transfer of my powers and responsibilities as FKF President to the FKF Vice-President.

"In this regard, following the withdrawal of charges by the Directorate of Public Prosecution on July 8, 2022, I hereby wish to inform your good office that I have resumed my duties as the FKF President, with immediate effect, in accordance with Article 42 of the FKF constitution [2017]."

The letter continued: "The federation has made significant progress towards complying with Fifa directive of February 24, 2022, with a meeting scheduled in the coming days, with the newly elected Kenya's government to actualise the lifting of the Fifa suspension and Kenya's return to international football."

History of Mwendwa's tribulations

Mwendwa's tribulations started last November when the government moved to investigate FKF accounts following reports the officials had allegedly swindled monies meant for the sport.

On completing the investigations, the government came out to report mismanagement of the funds and went further to suspend the office and appoint a transitional committee to take charge of football in the country.

Two days later, Mwendwa was arrested and arraigned in a Nairobi court but was released after being granted a cash bail of Sh10 million or an alternative bond of Sh15 million and two sureties.

However, on July 6, 2022, Mwendwa, who had denied all the allegations levelled against him, was set free by Nairobi Anti-Corruption chief magistrate Eunice Nyuttu, who dropped the case, citing a lack of enough evidence from the government.

Mwendwa is now banking on the new President William Ruto, who won the disputed August 9 elections, to step in and help sort out the mess created by the previous regime.