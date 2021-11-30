Embattled former FKF President Mwendwa steps aside

Embattled Football Kenya Federation administrator Nick Mwendwa has confirmed he has stepped aside from his role, handing his powers to Dorris Petra who was serving as his deputy.

This comes amidst a series of arrests to the former owing to alleged fraud and corruption charges which he has been accused of. In a letter to the already disbanded National Executive Council, and obtained by GOAL the former federation president says recent happenings have affected him negatively and he has been left with no option but to step down.

What did Mwendwa say?

"In light of the foregoing, specifically, the frequent arrests and detentions, which have adversely affected my family and personal business and whilst I am confident I will be cleared of any wrongdoing, in the end, I have today in accordance with Article 42(8) of the FKF constitution (2017) asked my Vice President Madam Doris Petra to assume all functions of the FKF president," read part of the letter.

"Taking into consideration that I am personally being targeted in all this, my decision has been arrived at with the federation’s best interest at heart.

"I want to thank the entire NEC family, for the support you have offered my office and the federation in general, in developing Kenyan football. I have no doubt that the same will be extended to Madam Doris Petra and the remaining FKF team."

Mwendwa barred from accessing FKF offices

After pleading not guilty of the charges in court, Mwendwa was released on a Ksh. 10 million or a Ksh. 15 million bond. The pre-trial mention is scheduled for Monday, December 20 when submissions by all involved parties will be made.

Until then, the vocal administrator has been barred from appearing anywhere near the Football Kenya Federation offices. The accused has also been banned from discussing anything which is football-related.

Further, he will not contact anyone related to the case either as a witness or suspect. The prosecution has also been ordered to file all the documents with the court. Mwendwa has, finally, been ordered to deposit his passport in court.