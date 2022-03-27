Embattled FKF NEC suspended by delegates in Special General Meeting

Football Kenya Federation delegates have revoked the disbanded FKF National Executive Council (NEC) for 90 days from any football-related activities until they are cleared by the government.

Football in Kenya has been under the FKF Caretaker Committee for the last six months after the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed locked them out of office for alleged graft.

Since then, the embattled former office has been fighting to get control of football matters, but seemingly, they will not have their way. In a Special General Meeting on Saturday where members and club officials met, a unanimous decision was reached to suspend the disbanded office and the same was communicated to the former CEO who was doubling up as Secretary-General Barry Otieno.

What was said?

"It is unanimously agreed that the mandate of the NEC members is hereby revoked for 90 days. It is agreed that 'Bob' [Robert Macharia, the FKF Muranga County chairman] and I will write to Barry to call for an elective SGM in line with the FKF constitution," Luthers Mokua who chaired the meeting said as quoted by the Nation newspaper.

The delegates were exercising the powers conferred to them by the 2017 FKF Constitution that allows powers to be revoked at the top.

"If more than 50 percent of the positions of NEC become vacant, the General Secretary shall convene an SGM within two months in order to elect the replacements for the remaining term of mandate."

What is happening in Kenya Football?

The former FKF led by Nick Mwendwa was disbanded on November 11, 2021, for alleged graft and the Caretaker Committee under retired Justice Aaron Ringera was given a mandate to run football in the country. He was arrested and a corruption suit initiated against him; Mwendwa eventually stepped down on November 30.

Fifa was unhappy with what was happening and went on to suspend Kenya on February 25 for government interference.