Embarrassment for Al-Nassr as fan comment telling Cristiano Ronaldo to leave for Newcastle or Bayern Munich is most-liked after CR7 misses out on trophy in first season

Al-Nassr have been left embarrassed after a comment on their instagram telling Cristiano Ronaldo to leave was the most liked by other fans.

Fan urges Ronaldo to leave 'bad team' Al-Nassr

Saudi club missed out on league title on Saturday

Ronaldo only joined in December 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's and Al-Nassr's hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League were ended yesterday as they could only muster a draw with 10th-placed Ettifaq on Saturday, leaving them five points off first place Al-Ittihad with just one game to go.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following the defeat, a Ronaldo fanpage on Instagram commented on a post made by the club saying: "I hope Ronaldo leaves this bad team soon, Newcastle or Bayern ❤️🙌." The comment has racked up almost 800 likes and is the most liked comment on the post in a slightly humiliating turn of events for the Saudi club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rumours are circling of Ronaldo's discontent, with reports suggesting the football icon is already looking to leave the Middle East and return to Europe. The striker has failed to win a trophy with his new club, after being knocked out of the King Cup of Champions at the semi-final stage earlier this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The striker has a slightly shorter than usual summer break this year, with Al-Nassr in Arab Club Champions Cup action on July 20. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will still be at the club in the coming months, despite him signing an 18-month contract in December 2022.