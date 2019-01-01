Elvis Rupia: Wazito striker sets high bar after signing from Power Dynamos

The forward hopes to hit the ground running once the new Kenyan domestic season starts at the end of August

Wazito FC striker Elvis Rupia has revealed his personal target in the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Rupia, who is among the new players signed by an ambitious Wazito side, will compete for starting places with fellow strikers Pistone Mutamba and former forward Derrick Otanga.

Rupia and Otanga scored in a friendly match against Murang'a Seals on Sunday, a match Wazito won 2-0.

“I am glad to be back in the KPL and really looking forward to the league's kick-off. My target is to score at least 15 goals in the first leg and improve on that on the second leg," the former striker told Nation Sport.

"I still have ambitions of playing abroad but I have to ensure I do my job well at Wazito and ensure we compete with the big boys in the league.

"Wazito might be a small club but I love their level of professionalism and this sets them apart from other Kenyan teams."

Rupia joined FAZ Super Division side Power Dynamos from Nzoia Sugar in July 2018 and has returned after only two seasons abroad, where he found it hard to grab starting roles for the club regularly.

“It was difficult to adapt at first due to the weather and other factors. The biggest difference is the league in Zambia is more physical and they play faster. I adapted after a while and played over 20 matches. It was a good experience for me," he added.

Wazito will start the KPL campaign on August 31 against Rupia's old side, Nzoia Sugar, at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.