‘Elneny for Ballon d’or?’ – Arsenal fans impressed with Egypt star after West Ham United display
Arsenal fans have taken to social media to praise the performance of Mohamed Elneny after they defeated West Ham United 2-1 in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.
After impressing in the games against Chelsea and Manchester United, the 29-year-old Egypt international was handed a third straight start since the injury suffered by Thomas Partey, and he partnered Granit Xhaka in the heart of the midfield.
Elneny produced another impressive display as Arsenal scored through Rob Holding and Gabriel to keep alive their hopes of returning to Champions League action next season.
Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter to Elneny’s latest performance.
The other debate saw fans praise the player for his performance, and how he handled West Ham’s Declan Rice in the battle for the midfield at London Stadium.
One set of supporters joked Elneny should continue to fast so as to help Arsenal while another fan noticed a rare thing done by the player during matches.
Elsewhere, with Elneny’s contract with Arsenal coming to an end after this season, another supporter feels he deserves an extension.
With Partey picking up an injury in the 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4, another supporter insists Arsenal have not missed the Ghanaian, with Elneny stepping in with aplomb.
