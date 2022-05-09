‘Elneny deserves life contract at Arsenal’ – Fans impressed with Egypt star after Leeds United display

Egypt international Mohamed Elneny has received praise from Arsenal fans after his solid display helped the team to a 2-1 Premier League win against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Since the injury sustained by Ghana international Thomas Partey on April 4 in the 3-0 league defeat against Crystal Palace, the 29-year-old has stepped in well in his absence, helping the Gunners to fourth position on the 20-team table.

He was solid when Arsenal defeated Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge and was exceptional in the 3-1 win against Manchester United. His performances has left many Arsenal fans singing his name, with others saying should the team qualify for the Champions League next season, he should take the credit.

Below is how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter to his latest display.

Mohamed ElNeny reminds of Andrea Pirlo — Emuria10 (@FCBShungu) May 8, 2022

Mohamed Elneny deserves so much credit if we get into the CL. After limited game time all year, he comes in at a crucial stage of the season to cover for arguably our most important player and has been sensational. — Con Sólo (@_ConorHig) May 8, 2022

Arsenal's results before Mohamed Elneny came back into the team:



❌ 3-0 vs Crystal Palace

❌ 1-2 vs Brighton

❌ 1-0 vs Southampton



Elneny's last four starts:

✅ 2-4 vs Chelsea

✅ 3-1 vs Man Utd

✅ 1-2 vs West Ham

✅ 2-1 vs Leeds

The silent hero @ElNennY

مبروك عليك يا أخي — Abdul Bassit Mutawakil Kassim (@A_B_M_Kassim) May 8, 2022

Was in awe of Mohamed Elneny performance — Suly 🚥 (@IceBaguettes) May 8, 2022

Just a word of acknowledgment for the often forgotten Mohamed Elneny.



Since he’s come in he’s been the rock of our midfield, perhaps even the team - bags of energy, keeps it simple, always finds his pass and not afraid of a challenge.



Well done @ElNennY 👏#COYG #ARSLEE 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/28UEpzWXeI — Simon (@SiTheGooner84) May 8, 2022

Mohamed elneny is world class — tello (@afctello) May 8, 2022

Mohamed Elneny rose to the challenge when we needed him. — Oyale (@OyaleA_) May 8, 2022

Four wins in four matches for Arsenal since Mohamed Elneny came into the team. If they do qualify for the Champions League he should be remembered as an absolutely pivotal part of that achievement. Has emerged from nowhere to change the course of Arsenal’s season — Oluwalekeroyals (@oluwalekeroyals) May 8, 2022

Mohamed Elneny will end the season as the most improved player for us. He has provided that pivotal role at crucially important time.We need to tag some respect to him @AFTVMedia @Arsenal @ElNennY — Masada Sannoh (@MasadaSannoh) May 8, 2022

With Elneny’s contract set to run down at the end of the season, another set of fans have called on the club to hand him an extension.

Mohamed #Elneny is the kind of squad player you want. Delivers when called upon. Deserves a new contract from a performance standpoint. pic.twitter.com/DMuGrPx1sb — Albrecht Schulz🇺🇦 (@CojaboBerlin) May 8, 2022

Elneny has not put a foot wrong in his last four games. His confidence level, tackles and distributions are unbelievable. Give him a new contract to be part of this team, and send Lokonga out on loan @Arsenal The likes of Pepe should be thrown out.. #ARSLEE — Iyinta Ijesha (@topade9) May 8, 2022

Can we convince elneny for another year.

1+1 yr contract such a positive guy .

Always happy loves the club — jay madan (@jaymadan) May 8, 2022

I don’t mind handing Mo Elneny a new contract. Very decent squad player who is contented with a place on the bench and ready to help the team when called upon without any fuss. — RUFUS (@rufus_alih) May 8, 2022

Anyone want to disagree on the importance of having Holding and Elneny as squad players? Both have been brilliant since filling in for their respective roles. Personally I'd renew Elneny's contract straight away. Eddie has been great too. — 🅱️illy (@Bi11ster) May 8, 2022

Hope Elneny gets a contract extension — kiz (@lockycb) May 9, 2022

I think Elneny should get a new 2yr contract. He will be a very useful squad player next season especially now that we are back in Europe. He wants to stay too. We need to sign another midfielder tho. Rotation will be key, so we need plenty bodies in. — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) May 9, 2022

80% of the fan base embracing a new Elneny contract. Every day is a fight. pic.twitter.com/br5iqJfgSC — JT (@DonreaI) May 9, 2022

I think Elneny deserves a new contract, he’s been excellent since he’s come back in. His experience and calmness has been invaluable amongst this young side. — Neil Lawrence (@neilodor) May 9, 2022

Another clinic from Sheikh Mohamed Elneny. Give him a new deal instantly. — Kash (@Kaash_3) May 8, 2022

Elneny has made 11 appearances in the league and played 530 minutes this season . He has been selected in the starting XI in five of these appearances across their 35 fixtures and has been used off the bench as a substitute on six occasions.

In total, Elneny, who returned to Arsenal in August 2020 after a loan spell at Besiktas, has recorded two league assists this term.

Should Arsenal offer Elneny a new contract or let him leave at the end of the season? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.