‘Elneny deserves life contract at Arsenal’ – Fans impressed with Egypt star after Leeds United display
Egypt international Mohamed Elneny has received praise from Arsenal fans after his solid display helped the team to a 2-1 Premier League win against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Since the injury sustained by Ghana international Thomas Partey on April 4 in the 3-0 league defeat against Crystal Palace, the 29-year-old has stepped in well in his absence, helping the Gunners to fourth position on the 20-team table.
He was solid when Arsenal defeated Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge and was exceptional in the 3-1 win against Manchester United. His performances has left many Arsenal fans singing his name, with others saying should the team qualify for the Champions League next season, he should take the credit.
Below is how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter to his latest display.
With Elneny’s contract set to run down at the end of the season, another set of fans have called on the club to hand him an extension.
Elneny has made 11 appearances in the league and played 530 minutes this season . He has been selected in the starting XI in five of these appearances across their 35 fixtures and has been used off the bench as a substitute on six occasions.
In total, Elneny, who returned to Arsenal in August 2020 after a loan spell at Besiktas, has recorded two league assists this term.
Should Arsenal offer Elneny a new contract or let him leave at the end of the season? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.