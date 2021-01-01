Elmusrati ends lifelong Primeira Liga wait as SC Braga hold Famalicao

Following his strike against Ivo Vieira’s men, the Libya international has now scored his maiden goal in the Portuguese topflight

Ali Elmusrati scored his first Primeira Liga goal as SC Braga were held to a 2-2 draw by Famalicao, in the process ending a two-year wait to find the back of the net in the Portuguese topflight.

Boasting of victories in their last three games in all competitions, the Arsenalists travelled to Estadio Municipal de Famalicao with the ambition of picking all points at stake, albeit, they ended the encounter all squared.

Famalicao made a strong start as Anderson put them ahead in the 18th minute thanks to an assist from Srdjan Babic.

In the 36th minute, Ricardo Horta levelled matters for the visitors – beating goalkeeper Luiz Junior from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the goal area.

Three minutes later, Elmusrati put his team ahead after appearing in the right place to fire Vitor Tormena’s assist past Junior who could do little in stopping the ball for sailing into the net as they went into the half-time break with a slim advantage.

Three minutes before full time, it was substitute Heriberto Tavares who proved to be the Azuis e Brancos hero after drilling home the equaliser to the ecstasy of Ivo Veira’s team, as Braga were made to pay for their extravagance in front of goal.

The 24-year-old midfielder was in action from start to finish for his team who extended their unbeaten streak to five.

In his post-match comment, Braga boss Carlos Carvalhal confirmed that he knew the game that turned in four goals would be tough.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Carvalhal told club website.

“Famalicao are in an uncomfortable situation, has a new coach and has good players. We lost 1-0 and had the ability to turn the result around.

“The intention in the second half was to make the 1-3 and 'end' the game. There's a good reaction from Famalicao and our team has lost pressure. Famalicao ended up justifying the tie because he made a second half better than ours."

With this result, Braga occupy the third spot in the Primeira Liga table having amassed 50 points from 23 encounters - 11 points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon.

Elmusrati joined the Arsenalists on July 31, 2020 on a four-year contract after leaving Vitoria Guimaraes.