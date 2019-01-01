Elly Kalekwa visits Sofapaka training ground, again

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa made yet another trip to the team’s training camp, his second in under a week to have a clear view on how things are run, ahead of the weekend clash against Sony Sugar.

With only one league win and a new coach after Melis Medo threw in the towel for alleged sabotage by a section of members of the technical bench, the president is keenly keeping a close eye on the team.

The American coach joined Batoto ba Mungu from Nakumatt FC, now Mount Kenya United, but quit after overseeing seven matches.

“I always like working in different ways and in a good environment but that was not the case at Sofapaka. I was actually fighting ghosts, they wanted me to do things their way,” Medo revealed after he quit his post.

But it seems that Kalekwa, whom Medo described as a “very good man and with amazing ambitions for the club” is now going all out to identify the said ghosts and possibly exorcize the ‘bad spirits’ out of the club.

Having played a similar visit to the team last week, on Thursday, Kalekwa made another trip to Sofapaka’s training venue where he mingled with players.

Goal.com, however, could not immediately establish exact what Kalekwa told the players, but it seems the Congolese could be keeping his eyes and ears on the ground for alleged sabotage claims by Medo, even as John Baraza prepares to kick start his second spell as the head of the technical bench.

Baraza who took over from Ugandan Sam Ssimbwa before he was relegated to the assistant’s role following the arrival of Medo, was confirmed as a replacement to the American tactician.