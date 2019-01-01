Elly Kalekwa: Striker John Avire is still a Sofapaka player

Batoto ba Mungu President Elly Kalekwa dismisses news striker John Avire has signed for Tanta SC of Egypt

President Elly Kalekwa has refuted reports striker John Avire has joined Egyptian side Tanta SC.

The attacker has been at the center of controversy alongside former Football Federation (FKF) CEO Robert Muthomi who allegedly engineered the move.

Despite the Egyptian club confirming they had signed the player on a two-year deal on Friday, Kalekwa now says due process of signing players must be followed, and as far as he is concerned, Avire is still a Sofapaka player.

“[John] Avire is still our player, reports that he has signed for the Egyptian club are baseless," Kalekwa told Goal in an interview.

"Who gave them [Tanta SC] the permission to negotiate and sign him? We will raise this matter, and Avire will not play, he is just wasting his time.

Article continues below

“We had settled his dues even before he served us with the release demand, and per the rules, he is still contracted to us. Football is a business, and anyone thinking he can just get anyone he wishes for free is being fooled.”

Avire was signed by Batoto ba Mungu in late 2018 from relegated and signed a contract that is set to expire in June 2020.

He was among the players who took part in the 2019 in , representing the national team Harambee Stars.