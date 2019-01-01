Elly Kalekwa: Sofapaka players were treated like dogs against Gor Mahia

Batoto ba Mungu President Elly Kalekwa vows never to play in Kisumu again after his side lost 2-0 to K'Ogalo on Sunday

President Elly Kalekwa has sensationally claimed that his side will never again play against in Kisumu.

The Batoto ba Mungu boss has revealed that his players were manhandled and mistreated by K’Ogalo stewards before their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday, which the hosts won 2-0.

“I will not play in Kisumu again, even if they want to take the points away from us let them do it. My players were treated like dogs; it was a very bad scene that I will never want to see with my eyes happening again,” Kalekwa told Goal in an interview.

“The stewards started attacking my players even before the match had started. How do you expect players to give 100 percent on the pitch with such mistreatment? The stewards were armed with water that was mixed with paper and they used it to wash my player direct to their eyes.

“As if not enough, they moved to attack my coach and the team manager when they went to ask what was happening. The two and the players were being chased around the pitch like dogs if you want to win, win on the field but not by using force.”

Kalekwa says the officiating was also wanting as the first goal by Gor Mahia was scored from an offside position.

“I am not demanding the result to change, but the first goal was offside and the second one was a clean goal but remember the first goal can change any result of a game because it gave Gor Mahia the fight to get second while my team was forced to start fighting for an equalizer," Kalekwa continued.

“We have officially lodged a complaint with KPL and we want teams to win fairly. Don’t force to win matches, because that is not football, what Gor Mahia stewards did to my players and officials was wrong and remember it was covered in the camera."

Batoto ba Mungu are chasing K’Ogalo for the KPL title, but with five matches remaining to the end of the season, and with a 10-point lead at the top of the KPL table, the latter looks like the clear favourites to win a third consecutive crown.